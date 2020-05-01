PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland State University is temporarily laying off 106 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The workforce reductions were announced Friday.
Administrators said the affected employees, who are unable to complete their assigned duties in a work-from-home setting, represent departments with curtailed operations and will begin their leave without pay on May 16.
Those positions will be reinstated as possible, when campus operations resume.
The affected employees will be eligible for expanded state unemployment benefits and will retain their PSU-provided health care benefits.
Stephen Percy, PSU interim president, said the hope is that employees will be able to return no later than Sept. 27. Administrators are currently working on scenarios for the safe reopening of the campus.
The university also announced executive-level pay cuts beginning this week, with Percy taking a 15% pay reduction and other senior executives taking reductions of either 10% or 7.5%, depending on salary level.
PSU reported Friday that it will lose more than $13 million as a result of the actions taken to combat COVID-19. PSU, like other Oregon public universities, is also bracing for additional cuts.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, PSU had taken steps to address budget concerns due to a decline in enrollment. Departments have tightened budgets, and a campus-wide hiring freeze has been in place since earlier this year, according to a university statement.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
