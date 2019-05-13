Portland State University approves 11 percent tuition increase for Oregon undergrads

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland State University Board of Trustees approved an 11 percent tuition increase for Oregon undergraduates Monday.
The board vote 6-3 to raise annual tuition and mandatory fees from $9,105 to $10,050 for full-time resident undergrads starting in the fall.
PSU released a statement Monday saying the increase will be reduced, “if lawmakers in Salem increase state funding for higher education later this legislative session.”
The vote also included millions in cuts to balance the 2019-2020 university budget.
"This is agonizing. We are in a terrible situation,” said board member Margaret Kirkpatrick.
Under current legislative proposals, PSU would receive an additional $1.3 million from the state next year, which would not cover projected increases in salaries, benefits and other expenses, according to the board of trustees.
Students filled the board room to protest the increase, carrying signs and covering the walls with posters rejecting any increase in tuition. After the vote, students said they plan to go to the state Higher Education Coordinating Commission next month to protest the increase.
The HECC has to approve any tuition increase above 5 percent. If the Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown agree to allocate more money to PSU and the other six public universities, the tuition increase would be reduced to as low as 4.9 percent, if they agree to meet the funding request from state universities and community colleges, according to PSU administrators.
Kevin Reynolds, vice president of finance and administration, said PSU faces an $18.6 million shortfall next year to continue current service levels. That would be balanced by $1.3 million from the state, $7.3 million in additional tuition revenue, $6 million in cuts and $4 million from contingency funds.
All seven public universities are raising tuition, according to PSU.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.