Portland State University celebrates 2021 graduates

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thursday was a big day for local graduates at Portland State University. They had the opportunity to get their graduation pictures in-person.
PSU President Stephen Percy and Provost Susan Jeffords congratulated the students in-person on their new degrees. The university says picture day was an opportunity to safely celebrate in-person.
Among the graduates is Julie Misenhimer, she’s a senior and a member of the first graduating class of PSU’s Four Years Free program. It allowed her to graduate with a major in biology and minor in women’s studies without incurring student debt.
Graduation is still going to be virtual again this year. That ceremony will take place June 13 for 6,200 graduates.
"It allowed her to graduate with a major in biology and minor in women’s studies without incurring student debt."
and qualifies her to be an Uber driver.
