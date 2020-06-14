Portland State University holds virtual graduation ceremony

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic caused Portland State University to reimagine how it would graduate the class of 2020.
On Sunday, they held a virtual commencement.
Each school and college at PSU had videos uploaded to YouTube Sunday morning to mark the graduation.
The ceremony began with the Unipiper performing “Pomp and Circumstance” on the bagpipes.
PSU says 6,000 people graduated Sunday, and the oldest graduate was 73.
