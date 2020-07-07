PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – International students who are enrolled in online classes only this fall won’t be able to stay in the country, according to policies created by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
That’s leaving many schools trying to figure out how to react and structure the fall term while still in the midst of a pandemic.
“This is a typically xenophobic and reckless act by the administration,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
The decision to deport international students enrolled in online-only courses at colleges this fall is being denounced by many politicians.
“We stand opposed to the Trump administration’s attempt to do damages to the universities and colleges of our state,” Inslee said.
Now, many colleges are left wondering what they will do.
“I was pretty shocked to be perfectly honest with you,” said Christina Luther, the director of International Student Scholar Services at Portland State University.
Under the current policy proposal, unless a student is enrolled in at least one 3-credit in-person class, they will not be allowed to stay in the country.
Portland State says it plans to hold some in-person courses but can’t guarantee that every international student will be able to enroll in one.
In spring term, the university says there were 1,200 international students.
That could leave many young people forced to return to their home countries, which could become even more difficult with travel restrictions.
“It really puts these students in just an awful situation,” Luther said.
The university says it is now looking in to how it could expand in-person class offerings this fall to make sure it keeps the school’s international students in the United States.
“My heart is really going out to the international students in the country. I think that this is sending a very strong message that we don’t want to have them here, and they’re such a vital part of all of our campuses around the country,” Luther said.
The policies regarding international students will be formally written on Aug. 4.
Portland State says it hopes that some advocacy and change will come about before then and international students will get to stay.
“They bring such richness to the classroom and different perspectives that are so important,” said Luther.
