PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland State University will appoint a new chief of campus police effective July 1.
Sgt. Willie Halliburton will replace Interim Chief Joe Schilling, who will resume his role as CPSO lieutenant following 12 months as the interim, according to a spokesperson.
Halliburton has worked for PSU since February 2016 following a 32-year police career, serving with the Portland Police Bureau from 1990 until retirement in 2016.
Halliburton has served as a contributing member of the University Public Safety Oversight Committee and mentors several PSU student athletes, the university says.
“I believe deeply that safety comes from developing relationships in the community and treating people with respect,” Halliburton said. “My ultimate goal as Chief, is to build trust between CPSO and the PSU community — staff, faculty and particularly students. I recognize the need for change and to honestly address the concerns of the PSU community.”
