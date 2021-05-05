PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland State University announced Wednesday that it will require students attending classes at the downtown Portland campus to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for the fall term.
PSU said it will host a vaccination clinic on campus that is open to students, staff and faculty, along with their family to help make vaccinations more accessible.
“All of us are eager to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and come together again in person as a campus community,” said PSU President Stephen Percy. “Widespread vaccination is our clearest and best path toward that future. These vaccines have been proven safe and effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and PSU is committed to being a partner in the public health of our region.”
Faculty and staff will also be required to be fully vaccinated by the fall term. Details of that requirement will be determined in consultation with faculty and staff unions.
PSU said The Center Student Health and Counseling will continue to provide COVID-19 testing services and is an approved vaccine site.
Along with PSU, the Oregon State University, University of Portland, Willamette University, and Lewis & Clark College have also announced vaccine requirements as has the University of Washington and Washington State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.