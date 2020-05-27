PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland State University has voted to appoint a new president.
The university’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday voted unanimously to appoint Stephen L. Percy as the 10th president of the school.
Percy was named interim president in June last year after Rahmat Shoureshi announced his resignation. Shoureshi in a letter to the PSU community after announcing his resignation said the time had come for him to focus on his family first.
Percy came to Portland in 2014 to become dean of the PSU College of Urban & Public Affairs, according to university officials. Prior to that, he served as founding dean of the University of Baltimore’s College of Public Affairs and a professor of public and international affairs.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve Portland State, a university I have come to deeply admire and appreciate for its unwavering commitment to educating and improving the opportunities of all Oregonians,” Percy said. “I am grateful to you for trusting me to lead during this historic time."
Percy’s appointment is pending the negotiation of a successful employment agreement to be completed in the near future, the university says.
The resolution passed by the board calls for a presidential appointment not to exceed three years and an employment agreement that includes performance goals and metrics to be in place by fall term 2020. Percy’s compensation will not include allowances such as housing or transportation.
