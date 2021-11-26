Portland stores already busy with shoppers before small business Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One day before small business Saturday and local brick and mortar stores are already busy with shoppers.
Black Friday deals at some businesses are being extended into the weekend to get people to shop local. Jalen Thomas manages Ball Was Life on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. He said they're seeing more customers inside their store as the pandemic continues to wind down.
“We’re seeing a lot of love a lot of new people coming in especially since its the holidays now, we see a lot of new faces," Thomas said.
Down the street at Wildish Botanicals, Manager Tessa McKee said they're also seeing more people come into their store. She said each dollar has an immediate impact to her and her coworkers.
“It completely effects what we are and aren’t able to do," McKee said.
According to American Express, 67 cents of each dollar spent at a local business stays in that local community. McKee said that money also goes to support local herb farmers and other vendors in the area.
“It keeps things unique. If were able to support people like all the other vendors that we carry are Portland local and if not Portland local, local to Oregon," McKee said. "So it creates a lot more diversity and it's much more interesting. We’re supporting each other.”
To encourage people to shop local, Friday and Saturday is the Small Shops, Big Hearts campaign. The goal it to get Portlanders to continue to shop local for the holidays.
You download an app, buy products through the app while at participating storefronts, and you can get discounts the more money you spend. You are also entered to win prizes like free nights at hotels and gift cards.
For local businesses, they're just happy Portland has a strong culture of shopping local.
“We have seen some not be around these past couple of years and seeing new ones emerge I think a lot of people taking advantage of that," Thomas said. "They love seeing new businesses open and having new energy out there is good especially from what’s been going on right now.”