PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman is asking the city to do something to clean up garbage on her street, left from a string of illegal dumping and a homeless camp.

Yesenia Segovia has lived on Southeast 89th Avenue since the spring of 2020. She said a homeless camp popped up right next to her property six months later. Since then, she said she's seen the amount of garbage increase on her street not just from the camp, but from illegal dumping.

“It’s hard, you know, I have my daughter and nephew who live here and it’s just hard for them to understand, like, 'mommy why is there all of this trash out here?'” Segovia said. "There’s not much I can do other than keeping our area clean so they can play outside.”

On Wednesday, her home security camera captured a white van driving down her street with a trailer hitched at the back. In the video, you can see the trailer gate open and trash rolling out.

Segovia said this isn't the first time. Over the last few months, cars have been driving down Southeast 89th Avenue and dropping garbage out. She said she's reached out to Portland Police and the city multiple times for help, but she hasn't gotten a response. As a result, she and her family are left cleaning up the street.

“I feel like people just kind of see the tents and think it’s a good idea to do that here," Segovia said. "It's someone else’s problem at that point.”

FOX 12 did reach out to the city and police for comment Friday evening, but we didn't hear back. Segovia said she understands the complexities of the issues facing the city but wants the city to do something to address a problem that's never ending for her.

"I feel compassion for all the people around, all the people that are houseless, like there's compassion towards them too. I don't know their situation personally but if something could get done, I wish it could happen."

If you would like to report a homeless camp or excessive amount of garbage, you can visit One Point of Contact. This is the city's way to track and locate camps so they can send crews for garbage removal .