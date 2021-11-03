PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Street Response’s second team will begin taking calls and offering expanded service Thursday. The service launched in February as alternative resource to sending police to mental health calls and homeless issues.

The new night shift response team includes a firefighter/EMT, a mental health crisis responder and two peer support specialists.

The new service is from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. Portland Street Response’s existing day shift has changed its hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Both teams will respond in a new expanded boundary as well that corresponds to Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct, increasing its coverage from 13 square miles to 36 square miles.

In response to the expansion, Portland Fire & Rescue’s Fire Chief Sara Boone reiterated the bureaus commitment to the program in a release Wednesday.

“This next phase of Portland Street Response’s expansion is part of Portland Fire & Rescue’s commitment to health equity and a bureau-wide vision for creating a community where all of our neighbors are able to access the mental, behavioral health and social service supports they need to live healthy, productive lives,” Boone said,

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty who oversees the program and helped create the Portland Street Response said the expansion moves the program closer to covering all of Portland.

“I’m so excited that today we are ready to expand Portland Street Response to a larger portion of Portland’s eastside with a new shift coming onboard,” Hardesty said. “This is the next step towards Citywide expansion as we continue to thoughtfully grow PSR to provide a compassionate first response to people in crisis on our streets, which will also free up resources for our police.”