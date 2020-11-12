PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Street Response team has hired a new manager.
Robyn Burek will head up the pilot program as they get set to launch. She's been working with Portland Fire and Rescue for the past three years and has a background in mental health and counseling.
The Portland Street Response program was approved in June as a way to change how police and fire officials responsd to calls around mental health and homelessness.
"My expectations for this program is that we're gonna start on that right foot ... I anticipate that the community is going to be watching us very closely, this will be a very transparent program, we're hoping to share a lot of information as we go along," Burek said.
The street response team will start in Portland's Lents neighborhood. The plan is to have one team ready to go in January and a second team ready to go six months later. After the pilot program ends in a year, the department will take a look at how things went, what worked and what didn’t work.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.