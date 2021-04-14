Portland student starts youth leadership academy to end gun violence

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 17-year-old teen in our community is taking action to get youth involved in the conversation on how to end gun violence.
Portland student Ben founded the Youth Leadership Academy to End Gun Violence through Lift Every Voice Oregon.
Lift Every Voice Oregon is a coalition of faith-based communities.
Saturday, April 10, marked the first of four sessions with powerful presentation and discussion.
"There's so much power behind a young person's voice who really cares and is taking time out of like what's supposed to be the fun part of your life to go and do gun violence prevention work. But at the same time, there's still the whole 'how do you know what you're talking about like you're so young you shouldn't be here like go back to school,'" one student said.
A lot of students from all over the country joined in on the conversation.
The academy features a long list of speakers, including Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, plus other activists and faith leaders.
It's being held virtually on the heels of an announcement made last month by Lift Every Voice Oregon leaders who are working on two measures in Oregon to ban the sale of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. They are also calling for licenses to own a gun and stricter background checks.
"I really think gun violence is a solvable problem, and I think if we work on this together bringing everyone involved, including youth, a really important perspective, then we can make some good and prevent people from being killed or injured," Ben said. "For legislation, it's important to focus on where things can be regulated, and a lot of that comes at different levels of diversion where guns go unregulated."
A 15-year-old Las Vegas student Chloe is also participating in the academy.
"My favorite session would've been the very last one that they had at the end where there were three African-American men talking about their experience with organizations that they've started on gun violence," Chloe said. "We need some common-sense gun laws. I think that the youth definitely have, like, a really powerful voice. And that if we unify together, we can definitely make a change."
The youth leadership academy will hold sessions for the next three Saturdays.
It's free to register for kids 14 and older.
You can register here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.