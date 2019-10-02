PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local schools joined others around the world to celebrate "International Walk and Roll to School Day."
The event encourages kids and parents to bike or walk to class, and serves as a reminder to drivers to be on the lookout for them.
For students at Menlo Park Elementary School, Wednesday morning started with a brisk walk or ride to school and led to a party on the lawn, where Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, Blaze the Trail Cat, and others came out to celebrate International Walk and Roll to School Day.
Next to the celebration, orange cones and construction signs are in place for a huge safety project that's underway.
Students at Menlo Park Elementary are out celebrating International Walk + Roll to School Day before class 🚲 We spoke with @PBOTinfo about the traffic safety improvements on NE Glisan Street, including a new crosswalk. Catch the full story on @fox12oregon at noon pic.twitter.com/IZEkncRXUG— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) October 2, 2019
A Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson says the road has needed work for years.
"Northeast Glisan, east of I-205 is a high-crash corridor. There's a life altering injury on Glisan every other month," said Dylan Rivera.
That's why they are making changes, the project is called the East Glisan Street Update. It stretches from Northeast 102nd to 162nd Avenues.
PBOT says it includes safer crossings, speeds, bus stops, and travel options.
A crosswalk in front of Menlo Park Elementary School is part of those updates. Although some parents say the current construction is a bit distracting, they say it'll be worth it.
"It makes the traffic slower and makes it more difficult to pick them up in the front, but I think it'll get better once people get used to it," said parent Moriah Burdick.
PBOT estimates that the new crosswalk will be completed by Thanksgiving.
