Portland summer camps filling up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) It may still be winter, but if you plan to send your kids to summer camp this year, you may want to enroll now, as spots are filling up fast!
Trackers Earth Portland holds camp every summer for kids kindergarten to high school. It’s only February but spots are filling up fast for their first camp in June. They say their summer day camps are the first to go.
“When schools closed I think everyone began to realize the value of out of school time programs. That is a vote of confidence from the parents that we serve. We’re excited to see those programs filling up because they realize how valuable those programs are and that’s reflecting in how determine they are to register,” says Tony Deis, founder of Trackers Earth Portland.
Since COVID-19, summer camp has scaled down to smaller groups. This will be the first year they will have more kids attending. Deis says the spots for younger age groups are filling the fastest. He says it’s because parents want their kids to have a little more adventure.
“Parents are really interested in a more in-depth experiences for their kids. It’s actually moving into experiences families really want to see for their kids that they may not have gotten during the pandemic,” says Deis.
Once spots are full, they’re full, but Deis has expanded some of their programs
“Because of parent demand, we’ve expanded our expedition programs. To start offering not just a one-week overnight program but a 3-week expedition across the state of Oregon., If parents really want to get their child into our program, we’re actually offering free camp for parents who come and work with us during the summer.
Spots are still available for all ages, it just depends on the week. The registration for the 3-week overnight trip will be released within the next three weeks.