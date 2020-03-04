Portland synagogue warns of email phishing scam posing as clergy

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local synagogue is putting out an alert to the community, warning of an email phishing scam.
Senior Rabbi Michael Cahana of Congregation Beth Israel says the scam emails started a few months ago. He says they were sent to staff and then to members of the congregation where they asked for money.
He says some emails posed as the rabbi himself, though the spelling wasn’t accurate and the sending address wasn’t right either.
“It said I have an emergency, I need you to take care of something, can you go and buy these cards, gift cards,” Cahana said.
Cahana says this scam targets clergy because they’re looked at as trusted leaders in the community. He says multiple people fell victim to this scam and he wants to assure the community this kind of communication would never come from clergy.
“We are not going to send an email asking you do to a favor to buy gift cards on an emergency basis,” Cahana said. “And the main thing is if there’s ever anything that just sounds like something’s a little off here to call and don’t hit reply.”
Cahana says he reached out to other rabbis in Oregon and found out that this kind of scam he says is targeting not only synagogues but clergy of all different religious organizations.
“It’s very distressing to me because it preys on trust and trust is something that we should be encouraging, we should be building,” Cahana said.
Cahana says the temple reported these scams to its security company.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
