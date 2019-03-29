PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The manager of a Portland Taco Bell has been sentenced to anger management and community service for choking a pregnant employee, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Linda Joyce Wilkerson, 48, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
Investigators said the case began June 3, 2018. Wilkerson was the victim’s direct supervisor at a Taco Bell location near Portland International Airport.
The victim told law enforcement Wilkerson had been rude to her because she needed to take frequent breaks due to being four months pregnant.
The victim asked her manager about it and was told to meet in the back office. Investigators said Wilkerson screamed at the victim, slammed the door in her face twice, told the woman to clock out and then grabbed her neck and throat with both hands.
Wilkerson released her grip and stormed out of the office, according to investigators. Port of Portland police responded to investigate.
Surveillance video captured the assault.
The victim spoke in court Friday and said, “To me it is a big deal. I was pregnant with my now healthy son. That was my job. I was supposed to feel safe there. I wasn't sure if she was going to let go of my throat. It was a big deal. I do believe she deserves this sentence.”
Wilkerson was sentenced to three years formal probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to take anger management classes, have no contact with the victim and pay $250 in restitution.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.