PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A closed Portland tavern held a garage-sale of sorts this weekend in hopes of covering rent and making it to the other side of the pandemic.
Like so many other pubs and restaurants, the Starday Tavern on southeast Foster shut down.
With no steady income, the owner Justine Amrine is worried about falling too far behind on rent and utilities.
On Sunday, he tried raising money by selling growlers, gift certificates and asking people to buy themselves a drink for after the pandemic.
Fortunately, this weekend’s sale was a success all thanks to the generosity and support of Oregonians.
"My bar is empty, my wallet is empty, but my heart is full. People just want to help, the people who can help want to help,” Amrine said. "I’ve cried almost every day this week, not cuz I’m sad, there’s just love and support coming from everywhere. It's pretty overwhelming, really."
He says, they’re about a month behind on payments and if they can’t close that gap, the tavern won’t survive.
Amrine also expressed his frustration with getting any kind of government assistance through all of this.
He says, regular customers, friends and even new faces stopped by and stepped up in a huge way, some people even making donations to help keep the bar afloat.
