Portland teachers feeling fatigued from ongoing distance learning

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As parents and their children continue to struggle to navigate distance learning this school year, their teachers are enduring their own struggles.
Roosevelt High School English Teacher Shawn Swanson said he's struggling to stay connected to his students.
"To be honest with you, I just don't know if it's possible to bridge that gap between building relationships in the distance learning format and being in the classroom," said Swanson. "It's scary just thinking about how many students might be falling through the cracks."
At home, Swanson has two children of his own, who are also learning remotely.
He helps them with their schoolwork in between class meetings and grading work.
"Our house is like an unending relay race. There's always somebody working so that the other person can be with the kids," said Swanson. "It's exhausting. And then oftentimes, after we put the kids to bed, we have to go back to work."
Gillian Murr is a single mom and teaches art and social studies at Marysville K-8.
Murr said her anxiety is through the roof.
"I'm at a level 10. I feel like I'm working all the time. I can't sleep. I'm waking up at 3:30 in the morning and can't go back to sleep," said Murr.
Murr said she struggles to get her students to engage online.
"I talk to my colleagues who teach elementary school and they can't get their kids to be quiet. And then my struggle is I can't get my students to talk or turn on their cameras," said Murr.
With no end in sight for distance learning, there's concern about burnout.
"I am confident for myself personally that I'm going to be able to make it through however long this is because I've been doing it so long. But yeah, there's lots of days when I sign out and I'm exhausted. I don't know how I'm going to make it through the next day, the next month, or heaven forbid the next semester," said Swanson.
"I keep showing up for the students," he told FOX 12, "but it's hard. It's really hard."
Both teachers said they can't wait to see their students again in person, but don't believe it's currently safe to do so.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
I'd be so embarrassed to have a dad that looked like that.
what do they want? These same people voted for Biden, and he says he'll shut down the country. They blame Trump for the virus spread, yet they are begging to get things open.
My initial response is; Ms Murr..you're getting paid an annual salary for 9 months of work. You also have the best medical, dental, and retirement benefits, far better than most. If this is too much for you, then why don't you and other teachers band together and get schools reopened? How would that be? I really get tired of hearing teachers whine about anything. Most of the unrest in the streets is behavior that is learned from liberal teachers who are brainwashing mass numbers of young people, to hate America. When I see a guy in long hair, even though he's also wearing a shirt and tie, I see a guy who is liberal, who is part of the problem. Is that prejudice on my part? Is that presumptuous? Probably, but since I've lived here for 49 years, there's a good deal of life experience involved. We've all seen the devolution of Portland, and it's not because of conservatives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.