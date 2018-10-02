PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new friendship has formed between Portland and South Korea.
The relationship comes as Portland’s Rose Festival teams with the east Asian nation for future celebrations.
World Board Chairman Jeff Curtis and current Rose Festival CEO met with community festival leaders to sign on the new partnership.
The two countries will be collaborating to share their ideas for the Rose Festival and for South Korea’s most popular festival, the Boryeong Sea Mud Exhibition, which involves mud and music.
Organizers will also travel overseas to share ideas on future events.
