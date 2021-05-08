Portland Thorns beat Gotham FC to win NSWL Challenge Cup

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The champs are here and 3,800 or so were in house to see it and celebrate it. A preseason tournament title becomes the fourth mantle piece in Portland Thorns history in a final that showcased the best the NWSL has to offer.
The legend of Sinc struck in the 8th minute, UP alum Christine Sinclair sent the red smoke billowing with a goal. In the 61st minute, World Cup champ and Olympic Gold medalist Carli Lloyd leveled up on U.S. teammate Adrianna Franch to tie the match at 1-1.
The Thorns had multiple opportunities to go ahead in regular time, but the two sides would decide the victor through penalty kicks. Everything was even until Meghan Klingenberg found the wrong side of the post and Gotham FC went up 2-1.
The pipes taketh and giveth, the team from the east coast was also denied and the Thorns were able to get it back to even. Then in round seven, sudden death, Franch leaned left and came up with the save that would decide the game and the cup.
The Thorns are now headed to the regular season to chase more hardware for the trophy case, that starts next Sunday.
