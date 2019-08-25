PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Emily Menges has been one of the most consistent players for the Portland Thorns for each of her five seasons in soccer city. FOX 12 sat down with the crowd favorite who continues to honor her late brother who was constantly seeking change for the better.
"It's unbelievable. I am blown away by our fans every single game. I am blown away by our ownership, our entire club, every single day. They just keep giving and giving, it's great," said Emily.
Lovingly known as "The Dispossessor" by the Rose City Riveters, Emily, one of the best defenders in the NWSL, takes a lot from the opponents but the fifth year center back has been giving back in the name of her late brother with PTFC supporters at her back.
"This foundation keeps his spirit alive, it keeps what his passions were, alive. Then to put it alongside something he knew was my passion, he was so supportive of my soccer and me playing out here, he loved it so much," Emily said.
Emily's younger brother Bobby went through multiple battles with neuroblastoma before passing away two years ago as a student at Duke University.
"Bobby, when he first had cancer, he was five, he passed away at 19. So all of those years he was constantly giving back. You could ask any of my neighbors or my relatives, he would be ringing their door bell like, 'I am raising money for this now' and they would be like, '$20, great, what's it this time?' Which is great though, he loved it, he didn't just raise money, he really believed in the things that he was raising money for, so it then made since for us to then start this foundation," said Emily.
The Menges family is keeping Bobby's endeavors at the top of their hearts and minds with the I'm Not Done Yet Foundation.
The nonprofit aims to assist adolescent and young adult patients with cancer and any chronic or long-term illnesses as they transition from pediatrics to adults.
"He just found that this demographic was lost and it's a super important demographic. You are kind of finding yourself and coming of age. You're becoming your own little human but at the same time you are being treated as a child," said Emily.
Emily saw her brother struggle to find his space along with other young adults his age while receiving chemotherapy.
"For those days you are there for 10 hours a day on a short day. So we were on a pediatric floor, so he was like, 'what do you want to do?' I guess I'll go find a game, and I'd go find Battleship or whatever," Emily said. "My last birthday present from him was this art therapist had come in and it was the most pathetic, little, juvenile thing ever but he was like, 'I'm bored, I guess I'll do this.' There was just nothing for him as an older child."
Bobby's drive is what keeps the I'm Not Done Yet Foundation going and pledging to better the hospital care for adolescent and young adult patients: A peer-on-peer mentorship program is up and running at Duke University, break out spaces have been constructed where Bobby received his treatments at Winthrop Cancer Center at NYU, a longevity study in New York is underway as is sarcoma research at Cleveland Clinic.
Emily hopes there's room for growth out west.
"I am hoping to kind of plant seeds in Portland because this is not where we have any seeds naturally," said Emily.
The Thorns Sept. 21 match will be the Menges foundation game and Children's Cancer Association auction.
I'm Not Done Yet t-shirts will be sold in the team shop next month as well with proceeds benefiting www.imnotdoneyetfoundation.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.