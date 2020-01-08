PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns FC have acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft from the Orlando Pride in exchange for defender Emily Sonnett and the rights to forward Caitlin Foord.
Along with the exchange of Sonnett and Foord, the Thorns gave Orlando the 7th and 14th pick in the draft.
“Coming into the offseason we knew we would have to make several bold moves that strengthen the team with the objective of getting back to the NWSL Final,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for Thorns FC. “Acquiring the first pick in the draft was essential for us and we believe the player we select will not only help in the short term, but will be someone that will grow with the club and become a fixture in this team for years to come.”
Sonnett began playing with the Thorns after she was selected by club in the 2016 NWSL College Draft. In four seasons with the club, Sonnett made 72 match appearances, tallying six goals and two assists.
Foord made 23 match appearances with the Thorns during the 2018 and 2019 seasons after she was acquired in a trade with Reign FC.
“We are grateful for Emily and Caitlin’s contributions during their time with the club and we wish them the best as they continue forward in their professional careers,” said Mark Parsons, Thorns FC head coach. “We are excited for the opportunity to secure an extremely talented player in this year’s draft and have identified a player that we believe can make an immediate impact on our team."
The Thorns now have the No. 1, 15, 16, 25, and 34 pick in the NWSL draft, which will be at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Baltimore on Jan. 16 at 8 a.m.
