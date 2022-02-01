PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The 2022 preseason roster for the Portland Thorns FC was released Tuesday as the team opens training camp in Bend.

The NWSL season will begin with the 2022 Challenge Cup on Saturday, March 19, with the final on May 7. The 28-match regular season will follow. The full league schedule will be released at a later date.

The NWSL playoffs will take place beginning in October. Six teams will qualify to play, with the top two seeds receiving a first-round bye. The 2022 campaign will end with the NWSL Championship the weekend of October 28-30.

The Portland Thorns FC are in Bend for the start of training camp, which starts Tuesday and ends Saturday.

2022 Thorns FC Preseason Roster