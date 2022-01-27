PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns FC announced Thursday that midfielder Lindsey Horan will join French side Olympique Lyonnais on loan until June 2023.

In addition to the loan, the club said Horan has signed a contract extension with Thorns FC through the 2025 season.

"Lindsey has been a massive part of this club’s success since her arrival in 2016, and we want to express how thankful we are for all she has contributed during that time," said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. "We look forward to watching her succeed abroad while continuing to grow and develop. When Lindsey signed her long-term contract with the Thorns in 2020 she came to us to discuss pursuing an opportunity to play in Europe, and we have honored that request. We are thrilled she has signed an extension with the Thorns to offset this loan spell and we can’t wait to welcome her back to Portland after her time abroad."

In her sixth season with the club, Horan scored two goals and tied for the team lead with three assists in 14 matches, earning her a spot on the NWSL Best XI Second Team. Horan helped lead Portland to its second NWSL Shield, the NWSL Challenge Cup and the Women’s International Champions Cup.

"I’d like to thank the club for allowing me to go on loan and have this opportunity to play in France," said Horan. "Being a Thorn is one of the most incredible things I’ve gotten a chance to feel during my time as a professional soccer player. While I am excited for this new experience, I take great pride in being a Portland Thorn. I am proud of this team’s success and I sincerely thank the club for making this happen."

The 27-year-old has registered 25 goals and nine assists in her 88 career appearances for Thorns FC. Horan was voted the 2021 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year after reaching several notable milestones during the calendar year with the U.S. Women’s National Team.