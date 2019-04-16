PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Thorns midfielder Tobin Heath was named the National Women’s Soccer League Player of the Week Tuesday, according to a team spokesperson.
Heath, 30, notched a goal and an assist in Portland’s 2019 season-opening win against the Orlando Pride Sunday.
Dating back to the 2018 season, Heath has now scored a goal in five straight regular-season matches and recorded a goal or an assist in seven consecutive matches, according to the spokesperson.
The NWSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association.
The Thorns face the Chicago Red Stars in a road match this Saturday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.
