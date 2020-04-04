Portland Thorns' Morgan Weaver keeping busy while waiting for the season to begin

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While there may not be any games to play, there are life lessons to learn along the way during this time of home quarantine.
A four-year starter at Washington State, Morgan Weaver was the number two overall pick in this year’s NWSL draft and had one week of training with her new professional club before the NWSL season was delayed.
FOX 12 caught up Weaver on what she has been up to while she waits for the season to begin.
“I was really excited to explore food but haven’t been able to do that as much, but I have been working out, watching TV, doing homework, because I am still in school,” Weaver said. “Just kind of trying to pass time. It sucks because graduation was supposed to be in May but now it’s moved to August, because of everything going on.”
The 22-year-old Human Development major from University Place near Tacoma is sheltering in place in the Rose City with Thorns teammate and roommate Christen Westphal.
“It’s very interesting, it’s kind of reminds me of a simple Spring break but a longer Spring break, I would say,” Morgan said.
When asked about how she feels about being a Thorn despite not having yet played, Weaver said:
“I am very honored and humbled to be part of the Portland Thorns. They are a great organization. Growing up in Tacoma you only hear about the Reign FC but now it’s like, you kind of hear more about Portland. It’s kind of resembles a Coug basically, I feel like. There are so many fans out there as Cougs but Portland is the exact same thing. It’s very based on the Portland community and Portland soccer teams, the basketball team, all of the teams here.”
When asked what she has been baking, Weaver said:
“Last week, I made homemade hand pies. I make a lot of banana bread. I have been making peanut butter cookies. I have made a few other things,” she said.
When asked what she misses from Pullman, Weaver says:
“Ooh, what am I missing about Pullman? The Coug corn dogs! My friend Sydney and I would just after school, we’d go grab a Coug corn dog and go home and do our homework together,” she said.
The Thorns ‘From the archives’ matches air every Saturday at 3:00 on FOX 12.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
