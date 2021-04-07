PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns are set to open their season this Friday at home, but they’ll be doing it with fewer fans than they initially thought.
Starting on Friday, Multnomah County will move up to high risk in response to a rise in cases.
That means an increase in restrictions, one of which is stricter limits and how many people are allowed inside stadiums like providence park.
When a county is at high risk, it can only be at a max of 15-percent capacity.
Before the governor’s announcement on Tuesday that bumped up Clackamas and Multnomah County to high risk, Providence Park could have been at 25-percent capacity.
Despite the change, head coach Mark Parson’s said they are looking forward to having some fans back in the stands.
“Obviously, to have people from Portland in the stadium again after what feels like a lifetime is going to really special. We are pumped and absolutely ready for this big challenge and excited for this opportunity to get back after it,” Parsons said.
The Thorns are set to take on Kansas City Friday night at 7:30.
