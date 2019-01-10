PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns picked Emily Ogle out of Penn State University Thursday with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NWSL College Draft.
Ogle, a midfielder, started and played 25 games for the Nittany Lions during her senior year in 2018 and tallied six goals and five assists, according to a news release Thursday.
She also earned United Soccer Coaches second-team All-America honors, Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten accolades.
During her career, Ogle was a three-time All-Big Ten pick, was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2014 and earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region accolades every season.
