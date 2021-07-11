PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After a season of playing in front of no one to 10% capacity, the Portland Thorns had their first shot for Soccer City to gather again on Sunday. Not a sellout, but it was a long-awaited great day for athletes and fans alike.
“Well, I haven't been back in like two years," fan Birdy Skelly said.
Filing in to fill it up.
“It's exciting that we don't have to wear masks,” fan Olive McGowan said.
In the house and on their feet, the Thorns were able to compete in front of a footloose and mask-free crowd for the first time in over two years. It included long-timers to first timers.
“It is just so much more enjoyable for everyone to not have to wear (masks),” fan Melanie Blomquist said. “I am glad we are in an environment that it's safer now that we can do this."
The rebirth of in-person fandom saw a flurry of Thorns pressure towards the south end in the first half. Time after time in front of the line in the first 15 minutes but Gotham cleared them all. Portland with 22 shots to ten for Gotham with six on goal and one off the framework by Morgan Weaver.
Milwaukie’s Bella Bixby kept it clean in goal for a second straight match as the Beaver alum gnawed away what came her way. Bixby started in place of Adrianna Franch, who is away with four other regular starters for those Tokyo Olympics. It made for a cool moment to make a Providence Park debut for the Rex Putnam and OSU alum. She remembers coming to the stadium in 2008 to watch the U.S. Women’s National Team play in Portland.
“I just remember being in absolute awe of the level of play and I was just so inspired by those women,” Bixby said. “That kind of sparked it for me and just to have that come full circle and play at the same exact stadium where I sparked my passion for the sport is pretty amazing. Something I am still processing a little bit to be honest."
No goal smoke but the Thorns celebrate a point and remain just outside of first place in the table with the scoreless draw on a full bloom Sunday afternoon.
The kid was on at home for the first time in the 68th minute. Wilsonville’s Olivia Moultrie became the youngest player to enter a match in league history a week ago. The 15-year-old first moved up from California after signing with Nike at 13. That playing time is coming now with so many stars away on Olympic duty. Plenty of friends and family were awaiting Moultrie with her first crown of thorns.
While the Thorns remain here next Sunday night with Orlando, the Timbers’ first 100% capacity match since early March of last year, will be on Saturday night with Dallas. The countdown to kickoff begins at 7 p.m. on FOX 12+.
(1) comment
Boycotting
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.