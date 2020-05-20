PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Thorns captain Christina Sinclair says she feels unstoppable in her team’s new jerseys for the 2020 National Women’s Soccer League season.
“Absolutely love it,” Sinclair, a forward, said. “Feel like as a Thorn, these past two seasons the jerseys have been pretty spectacular, this one specifically. Just hope to be able to wear it at some point.”
The Thorns have earned two NWSL title stars and a shield in seven seasons with Sinclair, a two-time National Champion with the University of Portland and the All-Time Leading International Goal Scorer for women and men.
The team’s new primary jersey, which is nicknamed the Dark Rose, is the first black jersey in team history. It features stylized dark roses as homage to Portland.
Dark Mode: @ThornsFC will look as sharp as ever when the 2020 @NWSL season finally kicks #BAONPDX Captain @sincy12 is beyond ready to get back in black @Nike 🌹 pic.twitter.com/31zZazMkMc— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) May 20, 2020
The secondary jersey, nicknamed the Untamed Thorn, “carries thorn graphics that pull the spirit of the home fans through as metaphorical body armor,” according to the club.
“There is something about wearing a black jersey that, you are ready to go and especially in front of the fans at Providence Park,” Sinclair said. “We’ll feel unstoppable in them and then I appreciate the touch of the roses but not in a cheesy way. I think that is something we have seen evolve throughout the course of the Thorns existence. Going from, ‘oh, a beautiful rose’ to like, ‘make it as hardcore as you can!’”
Sinclair and the rest of her teammates are hoping for some type of a season this year amid the COVID-19 shutdown.
“I feel like it changes every day,” Sinclair said. “One day you see news, or you see emails from the club and the league and it’s so positive that this thing will start in some form, then the next day you are like, ‘who are you kidding? I think we just have to wait and see. First and foremost, it’s about safety and that is everyone’s number one concern.”
After focusing on whatever comes of the 2020 NWSL campaign, Sinclair’s sights will be set on the summer of 2021 for the postponed Olympic Games.
The Thorns’ new jersey is available for sale this week at www.shopthornsfc.com.
