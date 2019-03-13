Portland Thorns reveal new jerseys for 2019 season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns unveiled their new primary and secondary jerseys for the 2019 season Wednesday night.
The jerseys were revealed at a launch event at the Xport Bar and Lounge at the Porter Hotel.
The Thorns say the new designs are inspired by the City of Portland, the Rose City Riveters, and the world-class athletes on the pitch.
Their new home jersey is red and black with an interlocking design inspired by the Portland flag; meanwhile, their away jersey is all-white with gray smoke.
The new jerseys go on sale Friday at www.shopthornsfc.com.
The Thorns preseason starts a week from Sunday against the Chicago Red Stars at the University of Portland.
