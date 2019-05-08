PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns FC have signed three new players to their 2019-2020 roster.
The players, forward Simone Charley, midfielder Emily Ogle, and defender Madison Pogarch were announced on Wednesday.
Charley, 24, played four seasons at Vanderbilt University. In 2015, Charley was named first-team All-South Region and second-team All-South Eastern Conference, while earning first-team All-SEC honors and second-team All-South Region accolades in 2014.
Ogle, 22, was selected by Portland in the third round of the 2019 NWSL College Draft out of Penn State University. She earned herself the United Soccer Coaches second-team All-America honors, Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten accolades.
Pogarch, 21, played her final collegiate season at Rutgers University after three seasons at Central Michigan University. In three seasons at CMU, Pogarch was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference performer earning first-team All-MAC honors in 2017 and second-team All-MAC honors in 2016.
In addition to the three new players, forward Hayley Raso received her green card and will no longer occupy an international roster spot, while midfielders Andressinha and Angela Salem have been added to the active roster ahead of Portland’s match against the Orlando Pride on May 11.
