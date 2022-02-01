PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced Tuesday that the club has acquired Argentine midfielder David Ayala.

Ayala joins the Timbers from Club Estudiantes de la Plata of Primera División, the top flight in Argentina. He is under contract through 2025 with a club option year, and he will occupy an international and a U22 Initiative Slot.

"David has been a target of ours for close to a year now. We have been in lengthy negotiations with Estudiantes to find an amicable transfer agreement for both sides and we are delighted to finalize this transfer. He is a quality player that we believe will be a great player and investment for the club," said Gavin Wilkinson, Timbers general manager and president of soccer. "David has a unique skill set that brings different qualities to our midfield. He has good experience at a high level for his age and will immediately make an impact on the team."

Ayala announced!Midfielder David Ayala has signed with the Timbers from Club Estudiantes de la Plata in Argentina. Welcome, David! 💚💛Details: https://t.co/a1yp4kb0Vj | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/l2sEYUsqDm — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) February 1, 2022

The 19-year-old played three season for Estudiantes. He made his professional debut in Primera División in 2019 at the age of 17, the second youngest player to achieve a senior debut at Estudiantes and has made 32 appearances across all competitions with the club.

Portland Timbers to host preseason tournament at Providence Park, Feb 13-19 PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced Wednesday that the club will host a 2022 preseason tournament at Providence Park next month.

"We’re incredibly excited to bring David to the Timbers. He’s a player we’ve had our eyes on, and from constant communication with the people that have helped in his development, there has been great, positive feedback about him," said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese. "His talent will strengthen us and make us more competitive. He shows great potential to grow as a player, and we feel Portland will be a great environment for him."

Ayala will be added to the Timbers' roster, pending a physical and receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 visa.