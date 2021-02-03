PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mexican defender Josecarlos Van Rankin has joined the Portland Timbers on a one-year loan, the club announced Wednesday.
The club will have the option to exercise a permanent transfer of Van Rankin from Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara, also known as Chivas.
Van Rankin will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.
“Josecarlos is an experienced player whose flexibility to play numerous positions will help us not only in MLS, but in Concacaf Champions League play,” said Gavin Wilkinson, Timbers general manager and president of soccer. “Getting a proven player with his qualities on loan is a great acquisition at a beneficial cap number and provides an extended scouting opportunity with the ability to permanently transfer him in the future.”
Van Rankin, a Mexico City native, began his professional career with Liga MX side Pumas UNAM from 2012-2019.
He also played two seasons with Chivas before joining Santos Laguna on loan. He registered two goals and three assists in 44 appearances with Chivas. With Santos Laguna, Van Rankin tallied two goals in 25 appearances across all competitions.
Most notably, the 27-year-old made two appearances for Chivas in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.
“Van Rankin is a quality player who will provide great attacking and defending balance,” said Giovanni Savarese, Timbers head coach. “We believe he will adapt quickly to MLS and his experience in Liga MX will be valuable across all competitions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.