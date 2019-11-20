PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have acquired Croatian defender Dario Zuparic.
The Timbers signed Zuparic from First Football League side HNK Rijeka to a multi-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money.
“Dario was targeted as a player of interest over a year ago and we are delighted to get a proven defender at a very good age to join the Timbers,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “Dario brings a wealth of experience and we believe his playing style, experience and leadership qualities will be very beneficial to the team and we expect him to make a significant impact once he is fully transitioned.”
Zuparic, 27, played 72 matches between the 2017-18 seasons for HNK Rijeka. He helped the team win the 2016-17 Croatian First Football League and captured the 2016-17 and 2018-19 Croatian Football Cup.
Before joining HNK Rijeka, Zuparic made 97 appearances for Pescara between 2013-17.
“We are pleased to add Dario as a proven defender to our roster,” said Giovanni Savarese, head coach of the Timbers. “Dario’s vast experience playing in Europe will be an important asset to strengthen our backline and his winning mentality perfectly aligns with the team’s culture.”
The Timbers said Zuparic will occupy an international slot on the roster.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
