PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced Monday that their affiliate will join Major League Soccer's new second league in the 2022 inaugural season.
The new team, formerly T2, will undergo a rebrand before the 2022 season. The club says the new second league will "serve as an instrumental pathway between the youth development platform, MLS NEXT, and the professional ranks."
"We made the difficult decision to halt T2 this year knowing that MLS was likely to start its own league in 2022," said Timbers owner and CEO Merritt Paulson. "Strategically this new league makes a ton of sense. It will be integrated and aligned with all the clubs participating in it and it will be exciting to watch it grow and develop. The Timbers will have a team competing in the new MLS initiative next year and I look forward to it."
The club says the partnership between the Timbers and Hillsboro Hops in Oct. 2019 will continue in 2022 and the new team will play its home matches at Hillsboro Stadium. According to the club, the MiLB club will be responsible for running business operations, including marketing, ticketing and sponsorship sales, while the Timbers will continue to own and manage soccer operations for the club.
The league, which has not yet been named, will consist of a minimum 20 MLS and independently owned clubs. The inaugural season will kick off in late March 2022. More details will be released over the course of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.