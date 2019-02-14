PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have announced the broadcast schedule for the 2019 season, with 10 matches on FOX 12 Oregon and FOX 12 PLUS.
For the ninth consecutive season, all 34 of the Timbers’ regular season matches will be broadcast live on TV and radio. That includes at least 13 nationally televised matches.
FOX 12 and ROOT SPORTS will air the club’s regional TV broadcasts, as they have each season since the inaugural MLS campaign for the Timbers in 2011.
The Timbers open the season at Colorado on March 2. The first 12 games will be on the road, due to the expansion project at Providence Park.
FOX 12 PLUS will broadcast the April 13 game against FC Dallas.
For the full broadcast schedule, go to Timbers.com.
FOX 12 is the home of the Timbers’ weekly program, “Timbers in 30,” which airs each Friday during the season at 6:30 p.m.
