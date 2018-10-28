VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Alphonso Davies put on one last show for Vancouver fans, scoring twice in the Whitecaps' 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday in the regular-season finale.
Davies is headed to Germany after the Whitecaps (13-13-8) reached a record-breaking $22 million transfer deal with soccer giant Bayern Munich in July. He finished the season with eighth goals and 11 assists.
Andres Flores scored for the Timbers (15-10-9).
Davies opened the scoring in the 28th minute, getting off a left-footed shot from the top of the box. The ball sailed past diving goalkeeper Jeff Attinella. Three minutes later, Davies stole the ball off the feet of a Timbers player right outside the Portland net, then popped it into the back left corner. The teen celebrated with a choreographed dance with striker Kei Kamara.
