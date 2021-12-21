PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Steve Clark announced Tuesday that he is leaving the Portland Timbers after more than three years with the team.

In a post on Instagram, Clark said the decision to leave isn't one he took lightly, saying the last three-and-a-half seasons with the Timbers have been "an incredible ride."

"To the fans, your passion reignited my own. I’ll never forget the sound of providence park chanting my name.⁣ To my teammates, what we all experienced together will never be forgotten.⁣ To our friends, neighbors and fellow Yogis, getting to know you personally and be known by you - means the world to us," Clark said in the social post.

Clark joined the Timbers as goalkeeper in 2018. Before his time with the club, he played for D.C. United, AC Horsens, Columbus Crew SC and Honefoss.

Last week, the Timbers announced their roster ahead of the 2022 season. At that time, the club was still in discussions with Clark. The Timbers have not yet released a statement about Clark's departure.

As for Clark's future plan, he did not release any details in the Instagram post. He did tell FOX 12's Nick Krupke that he will be "staying in the west."