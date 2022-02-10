Portland Timbers part ways with midfielder Andy Polo amid domestic abuse allegations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -- The Portland Timbers are parting ways with Midfielder Andy polo amid domestic abuse allegations.

We’re now learning the Timbers knew of a harassment incident last year, and that staff members even showed up at the time and talked with responding officers.

Now the team is apologizing for the way they handled it.

The Timbers said they were aware of a fight between Polo and his partner on May 23, 2021, during which he was cited for harassment, and that the citation wasn’t pursued by the victim or the prosecutor’s office.

The team’s statement read in part, "We deeply regret not suspending Polo immediately, especially considering the troubling new details of abuse that surfaced this week. It was a failure on our part, and one that will never happen again.”

FOX12 got a copy of that police report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

It shows a woman called to say her friend’s husband was hitting her.

When police arrived, they said Polo’s wife was “frantic, scared and stressed," and that the couple was separated but still living together with their kids.

The deputy writes in the report, "She said Andy wanted to take her cellphone back because he wanted to take back everything he has ever given her. She told him she did not have it. She said during the argument Andy reached out and grabbed her wrist and scratched it.”

The police report showed that two Timbers staff members, the Manager of Affairs and Director of Security, showed up at the house and spoke with officers, and said they would make sure there was peace in the house and there would be no further problems.

Then this week, on a TV show in Peru, the same woman shared disturbing allegations of abuse to her and their children and accused Polo of not supporting them financially.

A spokesperson for the Timbers said even though they knew about the fight in May, what’s come out of the Peruvian news was new information to them, and that’s what led to ending Polo’s contract.

FOX12 did reach Polo, he passed the phone to someone else to interpret, and she said they didn’t have any comment for our story.