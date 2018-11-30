PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers are Western Conference Champions. They were greeted by fans at Portland International Airport as they returned from Kansas City early Friday morning, but they’ll be getting right back to business to prepare for the MLS Cup versus Atlanta United next Saturday, Dec. 8.
“Now it’s the final," Giovanni Savarese, Timbers head coach, said. "Just one game away from what we want to achieve. It’s gonna be another difficult game against a big crowd. But the guys, they believe…we can accomplish amazing things.”
The victory log got a head start Friday afternoon on the cross-country trip. It’s the same log mascot Timber Joey sliced every home game this year, so the trunk has shrunk a bit. He’s hoping to crank the chainsaw a couple more times in Atlanta.
"One is sometimes enough and, sometimes, we’ve done six," Timber Joey said. "Somewhere in between would be great."
The fans blessed the log before its trip to Georgia, putting a hand on the log and kissing it before it took off.
"I don’t think anyone could do this job without them," Timber Joey, referring to the club's fans, said. "They really pump it up."
The Timbers will be competing next weekend to be league champions for the second time in four years; it would be the second MLS Cup Championship in club history.
“Everything seems to be going the same way as it did back then, so we're really hopeful that when we go to Atlanta, we'll come back with a trophy," Anthony Renteria, who met the team at the airport Friday morning, said.
