PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers are back in training and preparing for the playoffs coming off an impressive win against the San Jose Earthquakes.
The team finished off the regular season in sixth place in the west. They’re set to take on Real Salt Lake in Utah Saturday night, who brought home just four more points than Portland and finished third.
The Timbers have beaten RSL in each of their last four meetings.
They’ve won more times at Rio Tinto Stadium than at any other road venue in the MLS. In their last seven matches there, the Timbers have five wins, one tie, and one loss.
The Timbers also have the best road winning percentage in MLS post-season history. They’ve lost just three times in their 10 all-time MLS playoff games.
“You never know what’s gonna happen in a playoff game,” Jeremy Ebobisse, Timbers forward, said. “Decisions that go against you. Opponents that try to get into your head. Whatever it might be. Just going down to the game so all that adversity we faced in September and throughout the year should have us prepared.”
If the Timbers win against RSL, they’ll go on to face the winner of Seattle versus Dallas; if Portland and Dallas both win, their next match will be at Providence Park one week from Wednesday.
