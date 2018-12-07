Portland Timbers ready for the last match: MLS Cup 2018 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers are ready for the last match of the season: The 2018 MLS Cup.
The team finished its final practice before the big match against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The match will be on FOX 12 at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Of course we prefer to play at home in front of our fans, but we enjoy it because it is a very amazing experience and spectacular for the people,” said Sebastian Blanco, who is in his second season with the Timbers.
Other players have been through a similar experience just a few years ago.
“It’s a great feeling to work all season long with a new coach and work all season long to get to this point, so it is an exciting moment and we are just one step away from getting the job done,” said Alvas Powell, who was on the title-winning 2015 Timbers team.
The traveling Timbers Army contingent will be loud and proud, singing and dancing and rooting for another MLS Cup championship for the Rose City.
“We all understand that to be here, it’s not easy. We have earned it and we have to enjoy it and to know and understand there is a concrete possibility to keep making history and that’s it,” said Diego Valeri of the Timbers.
