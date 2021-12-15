PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced their 2022 regular-season schedule on Wednesday.

The Timbers, who will enter their 12th season in MLS next year, will host the New England Revolution on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Providence Park to kick off the regular season.

Out of the 34 matches played during the 2022 season, 13 will be featured on national television, including the season opener. Both matches against Cascadia-rival Seattle will also be featured on national television.

During the 2022 campaign, the Timbers will face eight Eastern Conference teams - four at home (Atlanta, New England, Orlando City, Philadelphia) and four on the road (New York Red Bulls, Miami, Toronto FC, Columbus Crew SC). In 2021, the club only faced two Eastern Conference opponents.

The MLS regular season will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 26 and run through Decision Day, the regular season finale, on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs directly follow the regular season, with three consecutive weeks of action leading up to the 2022 MLS Cup on Saturday, Nov. 5, more than two weeks prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 21.

The full television and radio broadcast schedule for the Timbers' 2022 season will be announced at a later date.