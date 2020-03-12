PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and the Portland Timbers say they fully support the decision.
In a statement, the club says they have worked closely with local health authorities to help keep their fans, staff, players and the community safe from the spread of the virus.
"Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our fans," the club said in a statement.
FOX 12 spoke with a fan who says it's understandable.
"As selfish as that sounds, disappointed you know, but it also seems like the right thing to do right now until things look a little more secure," said Matt Lindley.
The Timbers/Thorns organization also stated that in light of Governor Kate Brown's mandate to cancel public gatherings of 250 or more, they have canceled the Portland Thorns FC preseason tournament.
The tournament was scheduled for Providence Park from March 29 through April 4.
Status for future matches for both the Timbers and Thorns will be made at a later time.
Tickets purchased for postponed events are good for the new date of the match, the club said. For canceled games, the Timbers and Thorns will reach out to fans with next steps.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.