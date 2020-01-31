PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have acquired Chilean forward Felipe Mora on a one-year loan, with an option to exercise a permanent transfer from Liga MX side Pumas UNAM.
The club made the announcement on Friday.
“Felipe is a player who our staff knows very well and was on the short list of DP forwards that we were scouting, so being able to bring him in on loan for the year is beneficial to both Pumas UNAM and the Timbers,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “He is a proven goal scorer that gives Gio and the staff tactical flexibility and another quality attacking option.”
Mora, 26, played the last two seasons with Pumas UNAM, where he tallied 19 goals in 65 appearances.
Before joining Pumas UNAM, Mora played one season for Liga MX side Cruz Azul, where he scored 14 goals in 40 games.
“Felipe is an accomplished and dangerous goal scorer who has succeeded at a very high level, and we are excited to have him on the team,” said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese. “He has already made himself at home with us and we can clearly see his character matches his ability.”
The club said Mora will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.
