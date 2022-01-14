PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers announced Friday the club has signed midfielder and team captain Diego Chara to a multi-year contract extension.

Chara will be entering his 12th season with Portland and is the club’s all-time leader in games played at 310, games started at 306, and minutes played at 27,203. Chara first debuted with The Timbers on April 23, 2011.

“We are delighted to extend Diego’s contract and look forward to many more years of his quality performances that we have become so accustomed to,” said general manager of the Timbers, Gavin Wilkinson. “The Timbers are incredibly fortunate to have Diego in this club and appreciate his immense contributions to this organization on and off the field.”

The Timbers first game of the season will take play Feb. 26 at Providence Park against New England Revolution.