PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced Tuesday that the club has signed forward Felipe Mora to a new contract.
Mora was originally acquired by the club in Jan. 2020 on a one-year loan from Liga MX side Pumas UNAM.
During his time with the Timbers last season, Mora tallied seven goals and two assists in 1,204 minutes played across 19 appearances.
“Having Felipe on loan in 2020 provided an invaluable extended scouting opportunity and reinforced the fact that he is a high quality player with tremendous values who will continue to help the Timbers win,” said Timbers GM and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson. “Felipe pushed for the chance to stay in Portland, which made it possible to acquire him at a favorable transfer fee. We are fortunate and excited to add a proven player in Felipe to an already tremendous group of attacking players.”
Before joining the Timbers, Mora played two seasons with Pumas UNAM, where he tallied 19 goals in 65 appearances. Prior to joining Pumas UNAM, Mora played one season for Liga MX side Cruz Azul, where he scored 14 goals in 40 games.
“We are thrilled to bring back Felipe long term as he is an accomplished international striker in the prime of his career," said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese. “Felipe acclimated seamlessly into the group last year, and we can’t wait for him to continue being a key contributor for the Timbers."
The club signed Mora to a new contract utilizing Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
