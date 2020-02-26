PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Forward Jeremy Ebobisse has signed a multi-year contract extension, the Portland Timbers announced on Wednesday.
Ebobisse, 23, was selected by the Timbers in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.
Since joining the club, Ebobisse has tallied 17 goals and nine assists in 72 appearances across all competitions.
“Jeremy is a proven player with a very bright future,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “We have a great deal of confidence in Jeremy as a person and a player, and we are thrilled to have him re-sign the with Timbers and reward him for his dedication, professionalism and hard work.”
Ebobisse was a member of the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team that won the 2017 Concacaf U-20 Championship, which in turn booked a qualifying spot for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Korea Republic. Tallying two goals in three appearances for the U.S. in the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Ebobisse scored in a 2-1 loss to Venezuela in the quarterfinals on June 4, 2017.
